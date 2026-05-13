Elections should end at polling units, not courts — Obi’s aide

By James Ogunnaike

National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has called for a comprehensive reform of the nation’s electoral process, insisting that election outcomes must be conclusively determined at polling units rather than through prolonged court battles.

Tanko made the call on Wednesday during an interview on a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State, where he spoke on the growing dependence on judicial intervention in resolving electoral disputes and its implications for Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, the increasing resort to litigation after elections has weakened public confidence in the electoral process and shifted democratic decision-making away from the people.

He argued that elections ought to reflect the clear will of voters at the grassroots level, warning that the persistent judicialisation of electoral outcomes risks undermining the sanctity of the ballot box.

“Elections should be done and dusted at the polling units. We will not want to give any opportunity for us to go to any court whatsoever,” Tanko said.

The Obidient Movement chieftain maintained that while the Constitution provides avenues for legal redress, excessive dependence on the courts has transformed what should ordinarily be a straightforward democratic exercise into a prolonged cycle of legal disputes.

He noted that such a trend creates uncertainty in governance, as elected officials often spend valuable time defending mandates in court instead of concentrating on service delivery.

“Let’s deal with this issue once and for all, establish the winner, and move on,” he added.

Tanko further observed that the persistent litigation of electoral outcomes has created a growing disconnect between citizens and the democratic process, with many Nigerians now believing that elections are not truly concluded until validated by the judiciary.

According to him, this perception has contributed significantly to voter apathy, as citizens increasingly question whether their votes genuinely determine electoral outcomes.

He stressed that strengthening transparency and credibility at polling units remains the most effective way to reduce post-election disputes.

“When results are clear, transparent and credible from the polling units, the incentive to challenge them in court will naturally reduce,” he stated.

Tanko also warned that over-reliance on judicial pronouncements to settle elections could weaken democratic institutions and deepen political divisions across the country.

He urged political actors to cultivate the spirit of sportsmanship and accept credible electoral outcomes in good faith rather than resorting immediately to litigation.

According to him, Nigeria’s democratic stability depends largely on restoring finality to the ballot and ensuring that elections are not only free and fair, but sufficiently credible to stand public scrutiny without routine judicial validation.

He maintained that once elections are transparently conducted at the grassroots, the frequency of post-election court cases would decline significantly, thereby strengthening public trust in democracy and governance.