Edoh leads supporters from ADC to NDC

By Emmanuel Okogba

A frontline governorship aspirant in Benue State, Dr Raymond Edoh, has led hundreds of his supporters and political associates from the African Democratic Congress to the Nigerian Democratic Congress.

The defection was officially announced on Thursday following the submission of resignation letters to the ADC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Those who moved with Edoh included party stakeholders, House of Representatives aspirants, senatorial hopefuls, ward executives and local government officials across the state.

Speaking with journalists after submitting his resignation letter, Edoh said the decision was reached after extensive consultations with supporters and stakeholders across Benue State.

He noted that the group decided to collapse its political structures into the NDC because of the party’s increasing acceptance at the grassroots.

According to him, the move was also informed by the need to identify with what he described as people-oriented leadership capable of addressing the challenges facing residents of the state.

Edoh expressed confidence that the NDC would provide a stronger platform for inclusive governance and development in Benue.

“Our decision followed wide consultations with our supporters and stakeholders. We believe the NDC has become a platform that truly connects with the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Also speaking, a political ally, Sunday Atah, said Edoh’s humanitarian activities and accessibility to ordinary citizens influenced the decision to join the NDC.

Atah described the governorship aspirant as a compassionate leader whose interventions had impacted widows, displaced persons, students, youths and vulnerable residents across the state.

“We have decided to join forces with Dr Raymond Edoh because he represents the kind of leadership Benue State truly needs at this critical time,” he stated.

He added that Edoh had continued to demonstrate commitment to the welfare of the people through empowerment programmes and community support initiatives.