Ecobank Group commits $3bn for intra African global trade

Ecobank

By Patrick Chidubem

Ecobank Group has announced a landmark USD3 billion trade finance commitment to accelerate intra-African global trade over the next three years.

The announcement was made during the Africa-Forward Summit in Nairobi, within the framework of the bank’s active engagement in the Africa-France Impact Coalition (AFIC) led under the patronage of President Emmanuel Macron of France and President William Ruto of Kenya.

According to a statement by the bank, this commitment, specifically designed to build integrated value chains and foster shared economic sovereignty reinforces the group’s unique position as the premier financial gateway connecting Africa and the world.

The bank stated: “Building on a proven track record across 34 African markets, Ecobank Group will partner with Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), including Proparco, to deploy this $3 billion commitment. By expanding access to competitive trade finance, the funds will directly fuel the core engines of Africa’s real economy: agribusiness, manufacturing, and general commerce. This strategic deployment is designed to accelerate the structural transformation of the continent, anchoring future growth in sustainable industrialization, resilient infrastructure, and human capital.

“By strengthening liquidity, providing guarantees, and deploying specialized trade instruments, Ecobank will help African businesses secure essential inputs, access new markets, and build resilience within increasingly complex global supply chains” the statement added.

Commenting, Jeremy Awori, CEO, Ecobank Group said: “The Africa-France Impact Coalition marks a fundamental shift toward shared sovereignty and integrated supply chains, and we are proud to drive this vision. Africa is rising and trading. By leveraging our Paris banking hub and partnerships with DFIs like Proparco, we are connecting African opportunities with global capital. This initiative is more than a financial commitment, it is a catalyst for trade, investment and talent – the pillars of Africa’s next decade”