DMO lists N47.36b Series III green bond on NGX, FMDQ

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Debt Management Office, DMO, yesterday announced its listing of the 18.95 percent N47.36 billion Series III Sovereign Green Bond due June 2030 on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX and FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited.

DMO disclosed this in a statement noting that the Green Bond is an attestation to its commitment to providing funds needed to finance green projects that support Nigeria’s commitment towards achieving a low-carbon and climate-resilient society.

According to DMO, the listing of the Bond is to provide liquidity to investors and achieve price transparency.

The DMO stated: “The Green Bond, which is the third to be issued by the DMO on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, is an attestation to the DMO’s commitment to providing funds needed to finance green projects that support Nigeria’s commitment towards achieving a low-carbon and climate-resilient society.

“In addition, through the issuance of Green Bonds, the DMO is increasing visibility for climate-focused financial instruments in the domestic market, while also providing ethical investors with securities that meet their investment preferences.

“The Listing of the Green Bond is to provide liquidity to investors and achieve price transparency.

“The DMO reiterates its commitments to providing a wide range of securities to meet the needs of diverse investors while also deepening the domestic bond market.”