‘Devastating’ response awaits any Strait of Hormuz attack – US warns Iran

US President Donald Trump speaks during a televised address on the conflict in the Middle East from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC on April 1, 2026. President Donald Trump made his case for attacking Iran in his first nationwide address more than a month into the war, insisting the United States was close to victory as his approval rating sinks. In an evening speech from the White House, Trump broke little new ground on how the war would end and vowed two to three weeks further of “extremely hard” strikes against Iran. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP)
The United States is “not looking for a fight” over the Strait of Hormuz, but any Iranian attack on shipping will be met with a “devastating” response, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said Tuesday.
“We’re not looking for a fight. But Iran also cannot be allowed to block innocent countries and their goods from an international waterway,” Hegseth told reporters, adding: “If you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming and devastating American firepower.”
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