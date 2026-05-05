‘Devastating’ response awaits any Strait of Hormuz attack – US warns Iran

US President Donald Trump speaks during a televised address on the conflict in the Middle East from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC on April 1, 2026. President Donald Trump made his case for attacking Iran in his first nationwide address more than a month into the war, insisting the United States was close to victory as his approval rating sinks. In an evening speech from the White House, Trump broke little new ground on how the war would end and vowed two to three weeks further of “extremely hard” strikes against Iran. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP)