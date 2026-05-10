Delta North Senate Conundrum

By Tony Ugbejie

Delta North senatorial district, the Anioma area of Delta state, is rich in human and natural resources. These advantages have played a pivotal role in our leadership role in the state and at the centre, in Abuja.

We have shown presence in the strategic points in Abuja-that is to say in national politics, we were not ignore until now.

We didn’t attain this enviable feat through noise, but effective mechanism anchored on proactive permutations.

Aside from having the highest number of local government areas in the state, the capital of Delta state, Asaba, is domiciled in the Anioma area. This important accomplishment that is now overlooked, came to pass because of the smart politics Anioma people are known to play.



Furthermore, in time past, we were proud of the capacity of our senators that represented us. Diokpa Nosike Ikpo, Sen. Patrick Osakwe, Barr Peter Nwaoboshi and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa represented us with dignity and pride. They showed visible postive presence, while serving as senators, they never tarnished our reputation as a people. They acted in a way that highlighted to Nigerians our cherished traditional values.

Today, Anioma representation in the senate is a caricature of the past. Personal, marital and family fued has taken centre stage- rancourous divorce fights, allegations of drug abuse and rehabilitation, child marriage, domestic violence etc.

With this melange of personal crisis, can we remember any time we had a senator that was present in our lives ? A senator you could book an appointment to see or to request for assistance for something as simple as a reference letter for you ?

What I don’t understand is why some people in Anioma today busy themselves pointing at an EFFC investigation as if it’s a court conviction, when what is really at issue is poor and weak representation. It’s a no brainer comparing the representation of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa with that of Alhaji Chinedu Munir Nwoko in the red chamber. The current senator is absent in our day to day life except on social media platforms. When last did you see our Senator sitting among our people? Our politics has never been this divided and polarized in spite of the fact that we are a people blessed with calmness though sharp as the eagle.

I look forward to a senator with a functional constituency office in each local government area. We need coordination to move forward, especially now that we do not have a governor nor a minister. We do not have a political office holder that has the capacity comparable to a federal executive council member to aggregate the needs of our people with a view to pushing them forward. Can you imagine our Senator in company of other political office holders storming Aso Rock adorning our trademark “Akwaocha”(locally weaved attire) to advance our interests? Such symbolism speaks and advertised our rich cultural heritage. A Delta North senator is also a cultural Ambassador of our people.

This coming election should be viewed with seriousness as the incumbent president should he win will be on his last lap, and we should position ourselves in this transition phase. With this political dynamics at play, I say let’s rally round Okowa.