Delta Councillor running Reps seat passes APC screening

The political journey of Mr. Victor Chukwuemeke has received a major boost following his successful screening by the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, as the councillor-turned-federal lawmaker hopeful prepares for the next phase of his political ambition.

Chukwuemeke, who is currently serving as Councillor representing Ward 7 in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, was screened alongside other aspirants of the party seeking various elective positions under the APC platform.

The successful screening has further heightened political interest within the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, especially as Chukwuemeke is widely regarded by supporters as one of the few grassroots politicians seeking to rise from local government legislative service to the National Assembly.

Political observers say his aspiration has continued to attract attention within Delta North political circles because of his background as a serving councillor and his reputation for due process, accountability and grassroots engagement, qualities that earned him the nickname, “Mr. Due Process.”

Speaking shortly after the screening exercise, Chukwuemeke expressed confidence and optimism about the political process, stating that he remains committed to offering purposeful representation and quality leadership to the people of Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency if given the opportunity.

He noted that the successful screening marks another important step in his political journey toward the 2027 elections, while assuring supporters and party faithful of his determination to continue engaging stakeholders across the constituency.

Supporters of the aspirant described the development as a positive signal for grassroots democracy within the APC, expressing hope that his emergence would provide a stronger voice for youths, local communities and underserved areas within the federal constituency.