Delineation: Statements attributed to Okumagba, others raise national security concerns – UIY

The Ugbarajor Itsekiri Youths Worldwide, UIY, has called on the federal government, through the relevant security agencies, to invite Olorogun Victor Okumagba and other individuals, who addressed the press on May 4, 2026, saying statements attributed to them during the media parley, raise serious national security concerns.



The Itsekiri youth body, opined that a section of the remarks credited to Olorogun Victor Okumagba and others, stating “a people denied a ballot and undue political participation and representation will seek other road; this is not a threat”, carry implications that could be interpreted as incitement or justification for actions outside the bounds of the law.



The demand, was extracted from an open letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and signed by the President and Secretary-General of UIY, Comr. Joseph Okotie and Jakpah Oritsejolomisan Edward, respectively.



In the letter made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta State, Thursday May 7, the Itsekiri youth leaders, asserted that no grievance, however legitimate it may appear to those expressing it, “justifies threats to destabilize Delta State or disrupt the democratic process.”



Whilst describing the recent ward delineation carried out by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the Warri Federal Constituency as deeply flawed, unjust, and questionable, UIY, postulated: “The exercise, rather than fostering equity and fair representation, appears to have introduced distortions that undermine the historical, demographic, and political realities of the Warri Federal Constituency.”



They called on the Federal Government, the Delta State Government, and all relevant institutions to immediately institute an independent and transparent review of the controversial ward/unit delineation exercise, while urging all parties, regardless of ethnic or political affiliation, to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and actions capable of inciting unrest.