Data, AI, tech to drive investment decisions in Nigeria — SEC

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Emomotimi Agama, has said Nigeria’s capital market is positioning data, artificial intelligence and technology-driven regulation at the centre of investment decision-making to attract both domestic and foreign capital.

A statement by the Commission yesterday quoted Agama who spoke at the FSDH Investor Conference 2026 in Lagos, explaining that the future of investing would be defined by the quality of intelligence and data available to investors rather than the volume of capital they control.

According to him, the era of “intelligent investing” has already arrived, driven by artificial intelligence, real-time analytics, distributed ledger technology and algorithmic systems that are reshaping how investments are priced, allocated and protected globally.

He stated: “We are at the threshold of what scholars and practitioners are calling the era of intelligent investing — a paradigm in which data does not merely inform decisions, but actively participates in them.”

Agama noted that the SEC had embarked on what he described as the most comprehensive regulatory reform agenda in its history to ensure Nigeria remains competitive in the evolving global investment environment.

He explained that the Commission’s reforms were aimed at creating a forward-looking market structure capable of supporting intelligent investing through faster settlement systems, tokenised securities and deeper derivatives markets.

He added, “We are developing AI governance frameworks for capital market participants — frameworks that demand explainability, accountability and algorithmic fairness. An investor in Nigeria deserves to know not only what decisions were made on their behalf, but how those decisions were reached,” he said.

Agama stated that intelligent investing must be inclusive and accessible to ordinary Nigerians, adding that the SEC’s fintech-bank integration strategy targets about 20 million retail investors across the country.

He said technology and data-driven investing tools could democratise access to wealth creation opportunities for small businesses, artisans and low-income earners who had previously been excluded from formal investment systems.