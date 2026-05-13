Controversy Erupts as Hon. Abdullahi Mu’azu Gwarzo Seeks Re-Election Amid EFCC Petition

Kano State, Nigeria—Hon. Abdullahi Mu’azu Gwarzo, currently representing the Gwazo/Kabo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, is once again seeking re-election under the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, his bid is shrouded in controversy.



In 2021, before Abdullahi Mu’azu Gwarzo was elected into office, a petition was filed with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleging conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, and forgery agaisnt him and two others.

The 2021 petition with the EFCC has as its charge register no: EFCC/ABJ/PFS/HQ/TB/30/2021

Now, with another election cycle approaching, concerned constituents and stakeholders—who remain deeply aware of the EFCC investigation—have come together to demand accountability.



A reminder of the petition was submitted to the EFCC on Monday May 11th 2026 and received by the office of the chairman, urging the commission to disclose the current status of its investigation into Abdullahi Mu’azu Gwarzo’s case. In addition, a separate petition has been sent to the APC screening committee, urging them to disqualify Abdullahi Mu’azu Gwarzo from contesting in the upcoming primaries, citing unresolved allegations.

As the APC prepares for its primaries, all eyes remain on the EFCC and the party’s next steps on the controversy around Hon. Abdullahi Mu’azu Gwarzo.