‘Come seal our office if you can’ – Turaki faction tells Wike

Turaki

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with Kabiru Turaki has challenged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to carry out his threat of shutting down its operational office.

The confrontation follows remarks made by Wike during his monthly media briefing earlier this week, where he questioned the legitimacy of the Turaki-led faction and demanded that the group operate openly if it truly existed.

The minister had also warned that any property being used by the faction for party activities could be sealed.

Reacting to the threat, Ibrahim Abdullahi, a former PDP deputy national publicity secretary and private principal secretary to Kabiru Turaki, insisted that the group was already functioning from a known location.

“We have been operating from an office. He knows the location; he should come there and take over the office if he can,” Abdullahi said.

“It is a temporary office, but we are meeting there and carrying out our functions.”

Abdullahi further cautioned that the growing internal crisis within the opposition party could plunge the nation into instability.

According to him, the situation was steering Nigeria toward a Hobbesian condition of disorder, “where life is brutish, short, and nasty”.

Also responding to Wike’s comments, Ini Ememobong, spokesperson for the Turaki faction, dismissed the minister’s remarks as unrealistic and misleading.

“His delusional boast of dealing with banks that will open accounts for us is delusional, as he is already aware that we are operating accounts of the party, which is why his group of friends are receiving money through private accounts,” he said.