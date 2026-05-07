Carrick says strong finish matters more than his Man Utd future

Manchester United’s English Interim head coach Michael Carrick looks on during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on March 4, 2026. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Michael Carrick said Thursday he is more worried about Manchester United finishing the season in style than his own future at Old Trafford.

The 44-year-old former United midfielder returned to the English football giants as interim manager until the end of the campaign shortly after the end of Ruben Amorim’s ill-fated reign in January.

Carrick has overseen a huge upturn in the Red Devils’ fortunes and Sunday’s 3-2 win over arch-rivals Liverpool meant United qualified for the Champions League with three games to spare.

Nevertheless, Carrick’s long-term position remains uncertain, a situation that threatens to have implications for United’s transfer policy following the conclusion of the current campaign.

“Clarity is important,” said Carrick ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sunderland.

“I think moving forward, it’s come at the time, right at the end of the season, where I think we’ve finished strong, put ourselves in a good position.

“And obviously the situation of my role and what it looks like moving forward, I think it’s just the natural time. It was always spoke about towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season, so nothing has really changed, to be honest.”

Carrick, asked why his position had seemingly not been strengthened by securing a return to the Champions League, replied: “It’s a matter of days ago and we’ve got eyes on finishing the season strongly as well.

“I understand the question, I understand the timing of it, but from my point of view right at this stage it’s just putting the boys in a place to finish the season strongly.

“Then, as I’ve said all along, and I’m calm about it, it’ll get sorted out when it’s going to get sorted out. Some of it’s out of my hands, so we’ll see what happens.”

While Carrick has been coy over his future, several United players have backed him to continue as manager with Kobbie Mainoo, fresh from scoring the winner against Liverpool, saying the team are willing to die for him.

Carrick, asked if he would do anything differently if he became the full-time, as opposed to caretaker boss, said: “It’s a good question. I’ve said from the start I’ve never approached a day here in terms of any short-term decisions.

“Whether that’s different to the outlook of others, I don’t know.

“But from myself and the staff we’ve made decisions for the longer-term for the group and individually, players, how we treat them and try to help develop them.”

He added: “Maybe we’ll get to see, I don’t know. But certainly, from my point of view, I’ve gone about it in a way that I feel is the right way to do it.”