Carrick confirmed as Man United’s permanent coach

Carrick

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United have decided to appoint Michael Carrick as their permanent manager, ending weeks of speculation about the club’s managerial future.

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the direction has been clear for several weeks, with the plan fully approved by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club’s new leadership structure. A new contract is now set to be signed in the coming days.

The deal is expected to be either a two-year contract with the option to extend or a straight three-year deal. Carrick is said to have given his full agreement and is ready to sign the contract.

The former Manchester United midfielder and coach has impressed the hierarchy with his work since stepping in as interim manager. His deep knowledge of the club, calm leadership, and tactical approach are believed to have convinced the board that he is the right man to take the team forward.

Carrick has reversed Manchester United’s fortune as they now look set for a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Further details regarding the official announcement and the length of the contract are expected to be confirmed by the club in the coming days.