Camavinga, Muani absent as France name squad for 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappe will spearhead France at the World Cup after national team coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday announced his 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Deschamps, who guided France to World Cup glory in 2018 and will leave his role after the 2026 edition, included few surprises.

Mbappe will likely captain the team despite a thigh injury sustained last month, which caused him to miss key matches in Real Madrid’s La Liga run-in.

However, the 27-year-old will be on the plane to North America as part of a glittering French forward line, also featuring Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

Rayan Cherki will make his World Cup debut. The 22-year-old playmaker has enjoyed a sparkling debut season at Manchester City, while his Premier League rival William Saliba of Arsenal will provide defensive solidity for Les Bleus.

Full-back Lucas Hernandez and midfield dynamo N’Golo Kante are, alongside Mbappe and Dembele, the only survivors from Deschamps’ World Cup-winning squad from eight years ago in Russia.

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan/ITA), Robin Risser (Lens), Brice Samba (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa/ENG), Malo Gusto (Chelsea/ENG), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal/KSA), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Fenerbahce/TUR), Manu Kone (Roma/ITA), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan/ITA), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid/ESP), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (PSG), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City/ENG), Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Desire Doue (PSG), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/GER), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/ESP), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace/ENG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan/ITA)

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