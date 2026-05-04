BOOT Party fixes N5m presidential form, unveils “Trust Before Ticket” system

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AHEAD of the 2027 general elections, the Because Our Tomorrow (BOOT) Party has announced the sale of its Presidential Expression of Interest form at ₦5 million, alongside a new controversial candidate selection framework tagged “Trust Before Ticket.”



The party also disclosed that its presidential primary will hold on May 29, 2026, as part of preparations for the next general election cycle.



Speaking with journalists on Monday, BOOT Party National President, Sunny Adenuga, said the party recently concluded its national convention and had commenced full preparations for its primaries.



According to him, the party has introduced a structured fee system for aspirants across different elective positions, with both Expression of Interest and “Trust Before Ticket” categories.



Under the arrangement, the Presidential Expression of Interest form costs ₦5 million, while the “Trust Before Ticket” for presidential aspirants is pegged at ₦500 million. Governorship aspirants are to pay ₦2 million for Expression of Interest and ₦10 million for Trust Before Ticket. Senatorial aspirants will pay ₦1 million and ₦2 million respectively, while House of Representatives aspirants are to pay ₦500,000 and ₦1 million. State House of Assembly aspirants will pay ₦100,000 and ₦250,000 respectively.



Adenuga explained that the forms are primarily available online, noting that the party is shifting away from traditional paper-based processes.



He described the “Trust Before Ticket” initiative as a governance and accountability framework designed to reshape internal party politics.



“Trust Before Ticket means accountability before power and responsibility before representation,” he said.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at promoting transparency, discipline, and credible leadership, adding that “a political ticket is not a gift, but a contract of trust.”



He further explained that the ₦500 million required under the presidential category would not be held directly by the party but deposited in a designated bank account agreed upon with financial institutions.

Adenuga said the funds would be tied strictly to campaign activities and electioneering expenses, with budgets jointly agreed upon by the party and the candidate.



He added that the deposit would be refundable to unsuccessful presidential aspirants, while the Expression of Interest fee remains non-refundable.



“Whoever emerges as the party’s candidate will have the funds deployed for campaign activities based on agreed plans. The money does not sit with the party,” he said.



The BOOT Party leader said the reforms were necessary to reposition political participation in Nigeria, insisting that the country needed a break from what he described as “recycled political habits.”



He added that the party’s vision for 2027 is to build a political culture anchored on integrity, discipline, and accountability, where leadership is earned and responsibility is clearly defined.