Beyond Garri: Mapping Nigeria’s $1bn path to Cassava derivative exports

By Prisca Sam-Duru

In global agriculture, Nigeria stands as the world’s largest cassava producer. Hence, it can be described as the undisputed heavyweight champion of cassava production. Yet, the country remains a featherweight in the export arena.

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In 2023, according to UN Comtrade data, Nigeria exported roughly 5,000 metric tonnes of cassava products, which is less than 1% of its total output. Most of these were low-value derivatives like starch, flour, and traditional staples like garri and fufu. In contrast, Thailand produced only half as much raw cassava as Nigeria but exported a staggering 7 million metric tonnes of high-value derivatives, which is 21% of its production.

This huge difference in export volume reveals a sobering truth: high production alone does not equal export competitiveness.

For Nigerian processors, the real question is which cassava derivatives can be exported competitively, into which markets, and under what operating conditions.

Research by the Nigeria Cassava Investment Accelerator (NCIA) reveals that industry engagement with buyers, processors and market specialists across China, Europe and Africa, suggests that the opportunity is real, but concentrated in four derivative-market pathways. These pathways are not equally accessible for Nigerian processors. Commercial viability depends on whether Nigerian processors can compete on product specification, scale, landed cost, and commercial credibility. As a result, some pathways appear credible in the near term, while others remain attractive in theory but difficult in practice.

Native Starch: The ‘Low-Hanging’ Fruit in China

Data from the International Trade Centre (ITC) suggests China is the world’s largest cassava starch import market, consuming more than 3.8 million metric tonnes annually. Industry interviews suggest some buyers are actively looking to diversify away from Thai and Vietnamese supply, creating a possible opening for new entrants with reliable output and competitive pricing.

Native starch into China matters because the market is large, established, and already oriented toward a product that some Nigerian processors produce today. But that does not remove the usual export challenges.

Industry engagement suggests this route is most credible for processors that can deliver consistent product quality, support export cycles with adequate working capital, and fulfil repeat orders with reliable shipment performance. They would also need to land starch competitively against prevailing import prices of $518–$594 per tonne.

Sweeteners: The Continental Strategy

While China looks for starch, Africa looks for sugar alternatives. Trade data for 2024 suggests regional demand for sweeteners like glucose and sorbitol for African countries, excluding Nigeria, stands at roughly 300,000 to 400,000 metric tonnes. Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt together account for about a fifth to a quarter of total African demand.

“Nigerian processors looking to export glucose or sorbitol into African food and beverage markets would need to meet food-grade specifications consistently, including the purity and performance requirements that allow manufacturers to use those inputs reliably in downstream formulations.

This pathway is not limited to Nigeria’s existing sweetener producers or new greenfield plants. It is also plausible for existing starch processors that are sufficiently capitalised to add downstream conversion capacity, move into higher-value derivatives like sweeteners, and can operate the food-grade quality systems required by buyers,” the NCIA insights indicate.

Cassava chips into China: High Volume, High Difficulty

China has imported an average of 5 million metric tonnes of cassava chips annually over the past decade, with trade worth more than $1 billion annually at prevailing FOB prices of about $222 per tonne, according to trade data.

Industry engagement indicates that the chips are used primarily as feedstock for ethanol production. Buyers assess chips against clear technical thresholds: starch content of at least 67 per cent, moisture below 14 per cent, fibre below 5 per cent, and sand and silica below 3 per cent. For Nigerian processors looking to export, the first requirement is the ability to produce and aggregate chips to these specifications consistently.

Chinese ethanol buyers, according to the NCIA, “also operate at volumes far beyond what most Nigerian processors currently supply. It also suggests that buyers may require 700 to 1,400 metric tonnes of chips per day, while even brokered entry points are more practical at around 200 metric tonnes a day. By contrast, most Nigerian processors operate at much smaller scale (15 – 30 metric tonnes per day), which means processors are unlikely to serve this market without significantly higher utilisation, expanded capacity, or aggregation across multiple sources.

“Industry insights suggest FOB chip prices of about $222 per tonne from Thailand or Vietnam, compared with around $250 from Nigeria, while freight to China is estimated at roughly $12 per tonne from Southeast Asia, versus about $75 from Nigeria. On a pro forma CIF basis, this implies a cost gap of roughly $91 per tonne that Nigerian exporters would need to close to compete credibly in the market.”

Europe: The Quality Barrier

According to Trade data, the EU imports roughly 150,000 to 200,000 metric tonnes of cassava starch a year. The difficulty is that 60 to 70 per cent of this is modified starch, while Nigerian processors remain concentrated in native starch.

That makes Europe harder to penetrate not because the market is small, but because the product profile is misaligned. However, this does not rule out Europe altogether. But it does imply that there are two pathways to playing in the EU market: either invest in modification capability directly, or supply intermediaries that process native starch further for downstream use.

Even then, success for Nigerian processors would depend on proving continuity of supply, consistent quality, and enough commercial credibility to enter a relationship-driven market already well served by established suppliers.

The Bottom Line: Precision over Production

Nigeria’s cassava export opening is real but its path to becoming a cassava powerhouse will not be paved by raw tubers, but by industrial precision. It will not be captured by scale alone, or by treating cassava exports as a single opportunity.

The more credible route lies in a smaller set of derivative-market matches where Nigerian processors can close the gaps on scale, cost, and specification.

As a result, this opportunity will be captured only by processors that choose the right derivative, target the right market, and do the hard commercial work early with buyers and export institutions, while using sector platforms such as NCIA to strengthen investment readiness, coordination, and market access.