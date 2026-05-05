Ballon d’Or 2026: 5 players emerged as new favourites

The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is beginning to take shape, with familiar superstars dominating early conversations.

But beyond the usual favourites, a handful of players are quietly building compelling cases, through standout club performances, decisive moments in Europe, and the looming influence of the World Cup.

Here are five players flying just under the radar who could still disrupt the established order.

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

It’s been a season of contrasts for Alvarez. After a blistering start: including a derby brace against Real Madrid, his domestic form cooled significantly. However, the Argentine forward has come alive in Europe.

With six goals in his last seven UEFA Champions League games, Alvarez is spearheading Atletico Madrid’s push toward the final. Add in his likely leading role for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, and “The Spider” still has time to spin a Ballon d’Or-worthy narrative.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain’s Georgian forward #07 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is put under pressure by Liverpool’s Hungarian midfielder #08 Dominik Szoboszlai during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second-leg football match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 14, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Nicknamed “Kvaradona,” Kvaratskhelia has been electric in the Champions League knockouts. His seven goals in seven games have made him one of the standout performers on Europe’s biggest stage.

While his overall season hasn’t consistently hit those heights, and Georgia’s absence from the World Cup hurts his chances, the Paris Saint-Germain winger is producing when it matters most. Another big performance in the latter stages could push him into serious contention.

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Rice continues to redefine what it means to be a complete midfielder. His influence goes beyond numbers, driving runs, defensive authority, and leadership make him indispensable for Arsenal.

After shining against European giants last season, he’s again delivering in high-pressure moments. With Thomas Tuchel leading England into the World Cup, Rice could anchor a team capable of ending decades of international frustration—an achievement that would dramatically boost his Ballon d’Or credentials.

Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich’s Portuguese defender #22 Raphael Guerreiro (L) celebrates his 1-1 with Bayern Munich’s Colombian forward #14 Luis Diaz during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and FC St Pauli in Munich, southern Germany on November 29, 2025. (Photo by Alexandra BEIER / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

Since his move from Liverpool, Diaz has exploded into one of Europe’s most productive attackers. His chemistry with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich has been devastating.

With decisive goals in big Champions League ties and Colombia emerging as World Cup dark horses, Diaz is ticking all the right boxes: stats, silverware, and standout moments.

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich’s French midfielder #17 Michael Olise (C) celebrates scoring the 4-3 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, southern Germany, on April 15, 2026. (Photo by Alexandra BEIER / AFP)

Olise has made the leap from Crystal Palace to Bayern look effortless. With a remarkable 31 assists, he’s arguably been Europe’s most creative force this season.

Equally dangerous as a scorer and playmaker, Olise has delivered in the Champions League and secured a place in France’s stacked national team. If he shines at the World Cup, he could leap from outsider to genuine contender.