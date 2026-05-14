Atiku submits ADC presidential nomination forms

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar submits his presidential nomination forms at the secretariat of the African Democratic Congress in Abuja. Photo: Atiku | X

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the 2027 presidential election under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku disclosed this in a post shared on his X handle on Thursday, describing his presidential ambition as part of a national movement aimed at restoring prosperity and hope in Nigeria.

“The march to restore prosperity and better days to our beloved nation took a firm and decisive step forward today at the National Secretariat of our great party, the African Democratic Congress,” he wrote.

“This is more than a political journey; it is a national movement rooted in hope, renewal, and the collective resolve to save Nigeria from despair.”

The former presidential candidate also called on Nigerians across religious, ethnic and regional divides to support his ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I call on all Nigerians, regardless of region, faith, or background, to join us in this noble cause. Together, we will restore the promise of our nation and bring good times back again,” he added.

A video accompanying the post showed a rowdy atmosphere at the party’s national secretariat as supporters and loyalists thronged the venue ahead of Atiku’s arrival.

The submission of the nomination forms marks another major step in Atiku’s anticipated bid to contest for the presidency in the 2027 general elections.