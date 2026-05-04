Ashiru denies stepping down from Kwara Guber race

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Senator Oyelola Ashiru, representing Kwara South in the National Assembly, has dismissed reports claiming he has withdrawn from the Kwara State governorship race ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing the rumours as false and misleading.

Ashiru, who recently declared his intention to contest the governorship seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilorin, was reported in some social media circles over the weekend to have stepped down from the race.

However, in a statement issued through his legislative aide, Olaitan Adeyanju, and made available to journalists in Ilorin, the senator urged the public to disregard the claims.

Titled “Re: False claims regarding Senator Ashiru’s withdrawal from Kwara gubernatorial race,” the statement said there was no truth in the reports.

“Our attention has been drawn to unfounded rumours circulating in certain quarters alleging that Senator Ashiru has stepped down from the ongoing gubernatorial race in Kwara State. We wish to state categorically that this claim is entirely false, misleading, and without any basis,” the statement read.

It added that the senator remains fully committed and actively engaged in the contest, stressing that political engagement often involves varying strategies that should not be misconstrued as withdrawal.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we are firmly and unequivocally in the race. The outcome of any electoral contest is not determined until the process is concluded and a consensus is reached by the people,” it added.

The statement urged supporters and the general public to rely only on verified and official communications.