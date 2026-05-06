APC waives Tinubu screening, mocks opposition’s divisions ahead of 2027

Bola Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has waived the screening requirement for President Bola Tinubu, declaring him cleared to participate in the party’s primary elections without appearing before a screening committee.

The decision was taken at the NWC’s 188th meeting on Wednesday and announced by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

“This decision was made pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC under Article 13.4 (xiii) and (xiv) of the Constitution of APC to organise and supervise the party’s primaries and, in special circumstances, grant waivers, in the best interest of the party,” Morka said.

The NWC said the decision followed endorsements from key stakeholders, including the Progressive Governors Forum, National Assembly members and other party organs at the APC National Summit of May 22, 2025.

It added that as an incumbent who had already been screened ahead of the 2022 primaries, requiring another appearance would be unnecessary.

APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, told journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja that the influx of aspirants reflected the party’s strength ahead of 2027.

“As you can see, this place is a beehive of activities… people are here in their numbers, trying to submit their forms,” he said.

He noted that interest cuts across all geopolitical zones, with aspirants contesting various offices, including the presidency.

“We have a sitting President, yet people are buying forms to contest. We allowed it. We opened our party for competition,” he said.

On whether the sale of forms would be extended, he said the timeline remains fixed due to provisions of the Electoral Act.

“We would have loved to extend, but we are time-bound,” he added.

Addressing concerns over tensions surrounding primary modes in some states, Yilwatda acknowledged the issue but said measures were in place to ensure a smooth process.

On the emergence of the New Democrats Coalition (NDC) and recent defections, he downplayed their impact on the party.

“Seventeen out of 459 lawmakers is less than five per cent. Should I be worried? I am not,” he said.

He argued that challenges within opposition ranks were internal, not driven by APC.

“Nigerians are seeing that the contest is not APC versus opposition; it is opposition versus opposition,” he said.

Yilwatda maintained that APC remains united and expressed confidence in the party’s prospects in 2027.

“When you aggregate these numbers, you can be sure that APC will win most of the seats,” he said.