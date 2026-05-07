APC unbothered by Obi’s defection – Yilwatda

Yilwatda

Prof. Nantewe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the APC, says the party is unconcerned about Mr Peter Obi’s defection from ADC to NDC.

Yilwatda spoke on Wednesday in Abuja during the ongoing purchase and submission of APC nomination and expression of interest forms for the 2027 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obi was the Labour Party presidential candidate during the 2023 presidential election.

Yilwatda said opposition parties should resolve their internal disputes, insisting their crises had nothing to do with the APC.

He described the resignation of about 18 National Assembly members from ADC to NDC as insignificant and incapable of threatening the ruling party.

“If someone defects from ADC to NDC or another opposition party, that does not affect APC.

“Let them sort out their problems. APC remains solid and we are moving forward with strong numbers.

“You talked about NDC. When people join APC, they claim we paid them, but when they defect among themselves, nobody says anything.

“None of those defecting is from our party. They are fishing from the same pond,” the APC national chairman stated.

Speaking on the ongoing sale of nomination forms, Yilwatda said the large turnout reflected Nigerians’ growing support for the APC.

“Nigerians are happy with what APC is doing. They love and accept the party across all geopolitical zones.

“We are encouraged by the large number of people coming out to purchase our forms,” he added.

Yilwatda said the party was well organised and adequately prepared for the 2027 general elections.

“This can only happen in APC, and we are pleased to witness it under our administration,” he said.

The APC chairman ruled out extending the deadline for purchasing and submitting forms, citing constraints imposed by the Electoral Act.

“We would have loved to extend the time, but we are time-bound.

“The Electoral Act limits the timeframe for conducting primaries and submitting results. We also want to avoid unnecessary complications,” Yilwatda said.

He added that measures would be introduced during aspirants’ screening to reduce overcrowding and ensure a smooth exercise.

Yilwatda noted that while large crowds demonstrated mobilisation and dominance, access during the screening process would still be controlled.

He said the massive presence of party supporters at the venue showed APC’s popularity and national acceptance.

(NAN)