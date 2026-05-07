APC govs back consensus primary for Tinubu

File: President Tinubu

…vow to campaign on administration’s record

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – All 31 governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have thrown their weight behind a consensus arrangement for President Bola Tinubu’s return as the party’s presidential candidate in 2027.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF and Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, made the declaration on their behalf on Thursday in Abuja at the submission of Tinubu’s nomination and expression of interest forms.

According to him, the 31 APC-controlled states are united behind the president and committed to marketing his administration’s record to secure re-election.

Uzodimma told party leaders, members of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council FEC that the governors’ endorsement of a second term for the president was not a new position but a fulfilment of a resolution made at the APC Political Summit last year, where governors elected on the platform of the party unanimously encouraged Tinubu to seek re-election.

“In furtherance of that resolution and in making sure it is implemented, we are here today with Mr President to submit his expression of interest form, showing that we are united and have reached a consensus in supporting Mr President to continue the good work he is doing,” Uzodimma said.

He said governors from all 31 APC-controlled states were firmly behind the consensus option for the presidential primary, effectively closing the door on a contested process at the party level.

Only one party chieftain, Stanley Osifo, has obtained forms to challenge Tinubu.

“On behalf of the governors elected on the platform of our Progressive Congress, from the 31 APC-controlled states out of the 36 states in Nigeria, we believe it is going to be a consensus,” he said.

Uzodimma pledged that the governors would work actively to campaign for the president’s re-election, saying they intended to ride on the policies and achievements of the administration to secure the public mandate required for a second term.

“We firmly commit ourselves to work assiduously to market the policies and successes recorded by this administration,” he said.