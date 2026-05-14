Amaechi felt coalition preferred Obi, threatened to leave – ADC spokesman

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

Spokesman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has alleged that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, once threatened to leave the opposition coalition over concerns that the party leadership was favouring former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Abdullahi made the disclosure during an interview with Symfoni TV on Thursday amid ongoing discussions about internal power dynamics within the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, Amaechi confronted the coalition’s national chairman over what he believed was preferential treatment being extended to Obi within the alliance.

“There was a time that His Excellency Rotimi Amaechi went to the national chairman and was threatening to leave the coalition,” Abdullahi said.

“He felt that the chairman was pandering to Peter Obi, that he was conceding everything to Peter Obi.”

The ADC spokesman dismissed claims that Obi had been sidelined within the coalition, insisting that the former Anambra State governor had instead been granted considerable influence within the party structure.

Abdullahi revealed that one of his deputies was nominated by Obi, while the position of National Organising Secretary was also handed to Obi’s camp as part of efforts to integrate him into the coalition.

According to Abdullahi, the arrangement came at a political cost to former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, who had reportedly been positioning himself for the role before Obi joined the alliance.

“Before Peter Obi joined the coalition, you had people like Osita Chidoka working very hard for coalition building. He was hoping to be the National Organising Secretary,” Abdullahi said.

“But when Peter Obi came, in order to bring him in and give him a sense of belonging, that’s how we lost Osita Chidoka because we gave that position to Peter Obi to nominate.”

He further stated that Obi was allowed to nominate other individuals into party structures as part of broader political concessions aimed at strengthening the coalition.

Abdullahi defended the concessions, describing politics as “a game of addition.”

“The more people we are able to lock in, and if we have to make some concessions that are not going to kill anybody, then we have to make those concessions,” he said.

The ADC spokesman maintained that Obi had no grounds to complain about marginalisation or a toxic political atmosphere within the coalition.

“If anybody should be complaining of toxic environment or marginalisation within the party, no, no, no. I don’t think His Excellency Peter Obi, given what I know to be the truth,” he added.