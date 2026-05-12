Alleged imposition: APC members protest in Ogun, Surulere stakeholders kick

By Innocent Anaba & James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — HUNDREDS of aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest over the alleged refusal of party leaders to issue them membership cards, despite completing their registration.

The protesters also accused some leaders within the party of allegedly plotting to impose candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, claiming that the delay in issuing membership cards was a calculated attempt to disenfranchise loyal members during the party primaries.

The demonstrators, who converged on the APC secretariat at Ijaye in Abeokuta, carried placards bearing inscriptions such as ‘Give us our membership cards,’ ‘We don’t want imposition,’ and ‘Let us vote for our candidates.’

Speaking during the protest, one of the demonstrators, Mr Adesanya Akinbode, called on the party leadership to immediately release the membership cards to registered members, insisting that loyal party faithful should not be denied participation in the party’s internal democratic process.

Akinbode said: “We want our membership cards because we want to vote. We have remained loyal APC members from the beginning. We are loyal supporters and political children of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“Give us our membership cards so that we can exercise our rights during the party primaries.”

Another protester, Mrs Idowu Rodiat, condemned alleged moves by some leaders to foist candidates on party members against their wishes.

“We don’t want imposition in our local government. We want free and fair primaries, and we need adequate security during the process”, Rodiat said.

Reacting to the allegations, the Ogun State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Nuerudeen Olufemi, denied claims that members were being denied access to their membership cards.

Olufemi said: “What we expect is for registered members to access and print their membership cards directly. Each ward has designated contact persons responsible for handling registrations and providing assistance to members.

“Members can meet with their ward contact persons or simply log into the platform and print their cards themselves. So, I do not see how anyone can claim they are being denied access. Nobody is denying anybody.”

Surulere APC

stakeholders fault

imposition

Meanwhile, a fresh crisis is brewing within the APC in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos, following allegations that influential party leaders are attempting to impose an aspirant ahead of the Lagos State House of Assembly primaries.

The controversy has heightened tension within the party, with aggrieved stakeholders accusing powerful political interests of undermining internal democracy and plotting to edge out actor-turned-politician, Mr Desmond Elliott, despite his years of legislative experience and grassroots support.

Some stakeholders alleged that the growing political domination linked to the camp of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives must be resisted to preserve internal democracy in Surulere APC.

Speaking during a political discussion monitored by our correspondent, a party stakeholder alleged that the process had already been tilted in favour of a female aspirant even before the commencement of the primaries.

The stakeholder, who said he was only interested in fairness and justice within the APC, insisted that aspirants should be allowed to compete freely rather than be subjected to imposition by powerful political interests.

“Nobody should play God in Surulere politics. The arrogance of power must stop. Party members should be allowed to choose their candidate freely.

“They are scaring people and intimidating people, especially those who have offices, that if you do not support this lady, your appointment can be removed.

“How can a council chairman leave his work and follow an aspirant around? Leaders should create a level playing field, not openly take sides,” he said.

According to him, a top official of Surulere Local Government Area had openly declared support for the aspirant and allegedly instructed ward chairmen and party executives to mobilise for her.

The aggrieved stakeholder also claimed that loyalists backing rival aspirants had been removed from party structures, while others were excluded from empowerment programmes organised within the council.

The controversy has reignited debate over the political future of Elliott, who is seeking another term in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

A party leader in the area argued that many Nigerians misunderstand the constitutional role of lawmakers, noting that legislators are expected to represent constituents, sponsor bills, move motions, and attract development projects, not personally fund major infrastructure.