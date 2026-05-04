AGHAN threatens shutdown over N9bn airline debt

By Dickson Omobola

Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria, AGHAN, has threatened to withdraw services to domestic airlines indebted to its members over outstanding payments exceeding N9 billion.

In aviation, ground handlers are companies that provide support services to aircraft and airlines on the ground before takeoff and after landing.

If the five major handling companies involved, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, NAHCO, Skyway Handling Company of Nigeria, SAHCO, Butake Handling Company, Precision Handling Company Limited and Swissport Handling Company, carry out the threat, it could disrupt domestic flight operations.

Chairman of AGHAN, Olaniyi Adegun, and Vice-Chairman, Ahmed Bashir, in a letter to the President of Airlines Operators of Nigeria, AON, however, said the association remained open to immediate and constructive engagement aimed at resolving the issue.

They stated: “We refer to our letter dated April 20, 2026, on the above subject matter and wish to bring to your attention that, as of the date of this correspondence, we are yet to receive any communication, commitment, or concrete action from your members regarding the outstanding indebtedness.

“This continued lack of response has further heightened the financial and operational strain on our members, who have consistently engaged in good faith efforts toward an amicable resolution without success.

“Consequently, we are constrained to issue a final notice of three days for the settlement of all outstanding obligations, failing which our members shall proceed with the withdrawal of services to all indebted airlines, without further recourse, in addition to pursuing all other remedies available under applicable laws for recovery of the debts.

“The notice period shall now run from Monday, May 4, 2026, to Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after which the intended action will take effect should there be no satisfactory resolution. Notwithstanding the foregoing, we remain open to immediate and constructive engagement aimed at resolving this matter amicably and avoiding any disruption to aviation operations and the travelling public.”