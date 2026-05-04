ADC fixes May 24 for presidential primary

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — State chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have fixed Sunday, May 24, 2026, for the party’s special convention and presidential primary ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The decision was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the Chairman of ADC State Chairmen, Kingsley Temitope Ogga.

Ogga said the timetable for the party’s non-elective congresses and special convention was in line with the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act, and a recent judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to the schedule, ward and local government area (LGA) non-elective congresses will hold on Thursday, May 7, while the state congress is slated for Friday, May 8.

He emphasised that all congresses, the convention, and related activities must be conducted strictly through the structures of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“All party members, delegates, aspirants, and stakeholders are advised to participate only through the officially recognised NEC channels at all levels,” the statement said.

Ogga warned that any parallel congresses, conventions, primaries, or delegate processes organised outside the NEC framework would be considered null and void.

“Only delegates, nominations, resolutions, and primary results emerging from NEC-approved processes will be recognised and binding for the 2027 general elections,” he added.

The development comes amid ongoing internal disputes within the party, following the national convention held on April 14, 2026, in Abuja.

The convention, which ratified a new National Working Committee (NWC), was conducted amid disagreements over leadership and venue arrangements.

Party sources say the latest announcement by the state chairmen may further intensify the leadership tussle within the ADC as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum.