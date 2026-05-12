Actress Nana Akua Addo, fashion brand clash over AMVCA dress design

By Enitan Abdultawab

Ghanaian model and actress Nana Akua Addo has responded to allegations from fashion house ALmée Couture, accusing her of using a disputed design concept for her headline-making outfit at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The dramatic cathedral-inspired gown worn by the actress at the AMVCA ceremony in Lagos quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the night.

However, shortly after the event, ALmée Couture alleged that the final outfit was based on a design concept originally developed by the brand.

Reacting in a lengthy Instagram statement, Addo dismissed claims that she stole the idea, insisting that the entire creative vision originated from her.

“I’ve seen a lot of misinformation surrounding my recent AMVCA outfit, ‘Cathedral’. I reached out to @almee.lii for the outfit and shared my ideas, explaining exactly how I wanted it executed,” she wrote.

According to the actress, the collaboration ended after disagreements over the execution of the design.

“However, you said you were unwilling to create it the way I envisioned it because of how detailed my concept was,” she explained.

“After a refund was made, I moved on and had another designer bring the idea to life. So how exactly does it suddenly become your creation?” she asked.

“The entire concept and creative direction came from me.”

In its own earlier statement shared online, ALmée Couture acknowledged that the inspiration for the dress originally came from the actress, but argued that the brand transformed the idea into a couture design through its own creative process.

“We usually avoid speaking publicly about private creative matters, but due to the confusion surrounding this design, we believe it is necessary to offer clarification,” the fashion house stated.

“The client shared a cathedral-inspired concept with us, which served only as the foundation of the discussion.”

The brand maintained that its team handled the artistic development of the outfit.

“From there, ALmée Couture developed the final artistic vision, original sketch, silhouette, structural detailing, couture direction, and overall execution of the design,” the statement read.

The fashion label further claimed that ownership of the sketches and couture interpretation remained with the brand after the project was cancelled and the deposit refunded.

“We later discovered that the final gown was produced elsewhere using the original sketch and developed design direction created by ALmée Couture, without acknowledgement of our creative contribution,” it alleged.

ALmée Couture clarified that it was not claiming ownership of the cathedral inspiration itself, but rather the detailed transformation of that concept into a finished couture piece.

“Transforming a broad concept into a complete couture piece through original sketching, silhouette development, structural interpretation, and artistic execution is the work of the designer and atelier behind the garment,” the brand said.

“As a couture house, we deeply value creativity, artistry, and the emotional labour behind every design. We believe original design development deserves proper acknowledgement, respect, and ethical consideration.”