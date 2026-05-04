Accord tackles AGF over de-registration push

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Accord Party has pushed back against moves to de-register it, taking on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and insisting it meets the constitutional threshold to remain on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) register.

The confrontation follows a suit by a group of former lawmakers seeking to de-register several parties, including Accord, over alleged failure to meet electoral requirements, a claim the party says ignores both the law and its record of electoral wins.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Joseph Omorogbe, Accord said it remains fully compliant with the 1999 Constitution and dismissed the case against it as fundamentally flawed.

“There is no basis whatsoever to contemplate the de-registration of Accord,” the party said.

It described the action by the ex-lawmakers as either ignorance or political mischief, arguing that their interpretation of the law does not meet the constitutional conditions for de-registration.

Accord pointed to its electoral outings, noting that it won the Ideato South State House of Assembly seat in Imo State in April 2023, with its candidate issued a certificate of return by INEC before the result was later nullified by an election tribunal.

It also cited more recent victories at the grassroots level in Jigawa State, where it said two of its candidates won councillorship seats in elections conducted in October 2024.

“In Jigawa State, Hon. Zahairu Usman won the Ajaura Ward Councillorship in Taura Local Government Area, while Hon. Isa Alhaji won the Kanwa Ward Councillorship in Jahum Local Government Area of the state… and were issued certificates of return,” it said.

Relying on Section 225A of the Constitution, the party maintained that securing at least one councillorship seat satisfies the requirement to avoid de-registration.

“It is evident that our great party, Accord met this clear provision of the constitution, thus exempted and excluded from de-registration by the electoral umpire,” the statement said.

Accord also took issue with the AGF’s reported position in the matter, describing it as partisan and inconsistent with the neutrality expected of the office.

“It is extremely partisan and unfortunate that the number one law officer of the federation could not go through the court processes with him nor find out from Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JSIEC) the true position of Accord electoral victories in the state before joining those who seek the de-registration of our party,” it said.

The party added that INEC recently conducted its annual verification exercise at its national secretariat in Abuja, which it said underscores its compliance with constitutional and regulatory requirements.

Beyond the legal dispute, Accord outlined its current political strength, saying it has a governor, a senator, six members of the House of Representatives, 24 members of a state House of Assembly in Osun State, and two councillors in Jigawa State.

It also pointed to what it described as growing national acceptance, citing the defection of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, alongside other elected officials.

“Nigerians should disregard the unfortunate rumour of Accord to be de-registered. It remains what it is, a mere rumour by political jobbers and disgruntled elements who are unsettled and afraid of the party’s national acceptance by citizens that will retire them from their stomach infrastructure politics,” the statement said.

The party said it would await the court’s decision, expressing confidence that the case would not affect its standing.

“Accord is ready for the upcoming elections. The plots to destabilise the party has failed again,” it added.