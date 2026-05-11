Abducted ex-Niger SUBEB chairman released after 7 months

Alh. Alhassan Bawa-Niworo, the former Chairman, Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has regained freedom after spending seven months in bandits’ captivity.

Bawa-Niworo was abducted on Sept. 29, 2025, on the New Bussa-Mokwa Road while travelling to Minna.

Saifullah Bawa-Niworo, his eldest son, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna, saying the former SUBEB chairman was released by his abductors on Sunday.

According to him, the family had earlier paid N30 million ransom, but the abductors failed to release the victim and instead demanded an additional N120 million.

He explained that the initial ransom was raised through bank loans as well as contributions from friends and relatives.

Saifullah, however, did not disclose whether any additional payment was made before his father regained freedom.

When contacted, SP Wasiu Abiodun, Spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, said the command had yet to be officially informed of the development.

(NAN)