9 players and the different records they could break at the 2026 World Cup

(Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

The FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the biggest edition in history, expanding to 48 teams and 104 matches, meaning more opportunities for players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Neymar and Jude Bellingham to break records and emerge as new legends.

From all-time greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo chasing final milestones, to modern stars like Kylian Mbappé pushing for scoring history and young talents like Lamine Yamal eyeing age-related records, the tournament is loaded with potential history-makers.

With more games, more goals, and higher stakes than ever before, the 2026 World Cup could become the stage where football’s most iconic records are rewritten.

Here are 9 players most likely to do it:

1. Kylian Mbappé — Most World Cup Goals Ever

Kylian Mbappé already has 12 World Cup goals at just 23, putting him only four behind Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16. If France goes deep in the FIFA World Cup 2026, he is one of the strongest candidates to become the tournament’s outright top scorer.

2. Lionel Messi — Most World Cup Goals by an Argentine

Lionel Messi has 13 World Cup goals and remains Argentina’s record holder. A strong 2026 run could push him further up the all-time scoring charts while also extending records for appearances, minutes played, and captaincy at the tournament.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo — First Player to Score in Six World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo is already the only player to score in five different World Cups. If he finds the net again in 2026, he will become the first footballer ever to score in six separate editions of the tournament.

4. Lamine Yamal — Youngest Golden Ball Winner

At just 18 during the tournament, Lamine Yamal could become the youngest player ever to win the World Cup Golden Ball, surpassing all previous breakout stars if he leads Spain deep into the competition.

5. Harry Kane — England’s All-Time World Cup Top Scorer

Harry Kane already has 8 World Cup goals, just two shy of Gary Lineker’s English record of 10. One strong tournament could see him become England’s outright leading World Cup scorer.

6. Neymar — Brazil’s All-Time World Cup Top Scorer

Neymar has 8 World Cup goals and sits behind Ronaldo Nazário’s Brazil record of 15. If selected and fully fit, his creativity and finishing ability make it realistic for him to challenge or even surpass that mark.

7. Vinícius Júnior — Most Assists in a Single World Cup by a Brazilian

Vinícius Júnior could target the record for most assists by a Brazilian in a single World Cup. If Brazil reaches the later stages, his pace and chance creation could put him in record-breaking territory.

8. Erling Haaland — Most Goals in a World Cup Debut Tournament

Erling Haaland has never played a World Cup but arrives with elite scoring numbers at club level. If Norway qualifies, he could challenge records for most goals in a player’s debut tournament.

9. Emiliano Martínez — Most Penalty Saves in World Cup Shootouts

Emiliano Martínez has already built a reputation as a penalty shootout specialist. Another deep Argentina run could see him push the record for most saves in World Cup shootouts.

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