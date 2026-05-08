2027: Urhobo deserves results-oriented Senator—Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA—Former Deputy Senate President of the 9th National Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Thursday, submitted his nomination form to seek the All Progressives Congress, APC, ticket to contest the 2027 general election for the Delta Central Senatorial District seat, declaring that he embodies the standard the Urhobo people require in a senator.

In a statement after submitting the form at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, in the company of political associates, Omo-Agege said the move was in line with the Nigerian Constitution and the guidelines of his party.

He added that the step “also reflects my resolve to advance the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to work in close partnership with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in building a united, prosperous and development-oriented Delta State.“I express my heartfelt gratitude to leaders and members of our party in Delta Central for their trust in me. I also commend the APC leadership for ensuring a transparent and orderly nomination process.

“As we gear up for the 2027 elections, I pledge to conduct a campaign centred on issues and peace, truly reflecting the hopes and aspirations of our people.“Unity within the APC is our greatest strength, and I urge all stakeholders to remain focused and united in pursuit of our common goals.

“The people of Delta Central deserve a representative who is accessible, responsive and dedicated to delivering results. That is the standard I set for myself, and that is what I aim to achieve.”Omo-Agege is expected to square up against Senator Ede Dafinone, the incumbent occupant of the Delta Central seat, also known as the Urhobo District, as major contenders in the May 20 primaries to determine the party’s candidate.