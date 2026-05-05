2027: Umahi backs Tinubu’s re-election bid

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has declared that the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 is “sacrosanct,” citing what he described as the administration’s achievements across the country.

Umahi made the remarks while signing Tinubu’s nomination form for a second term, which he characterised as a “victory form,” according to a statement issued by his media aide, Francis Nwaze.

The minister described Tinubu’s presidency as a defining phase in Nigeria’s development journey, stressing that it reflects a collective commitment to continuity, stability, and consolidation of gains recorded under the current administration.

He highlighted ongoing infrastructure reforms, particularly in road construction and rehabilitation, as key achievements of the government, noting that such projects are critical to economic growth and national development.

Umahi added that the progress recorded so far provides a strong foundation for sustained transformation, expressing confidence that the President is well positioned to complete ongoing initiatives and deepen development across sectors.

He also called for continued public support, emphasising that consistent leadership remains essential to achieving long-term national goals.