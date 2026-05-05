2027: Tinubu’s achievements will secure second term – DG RHA, Uzodima

File: President Tinubu

Names Olabimtan state DG, inaugurated Ondo chapter

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Director-General of Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s achievements have positioned him for a smooth path to re-election in 2027.

Uzodimma said this during the inauguration of the Ondo State chapter of the RHA, the campaign organisation mobilizing support for Tinubu’s re-election.

He was represented by the Southwest Coordinator of the group and Chairman of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

At the event, Adeyeye inaugurated Hon. Victor Olabimtan as the State Director-General and also swore in 18 local government coordinators.

According to him “President Tinubu’s strides in human capital development and infrastructure have positioned him strongly for a second term.

“His achievements in moving the nation forward will give him the opportunity to govern successfully for another term.”

He noted that despite the initial pains of the administration’s economic reforms, Nigerians are beginning to see recovery in agriculture, infrastructure, security, and social investment programmes.

The lmo state governor listed student loan schemes, road projects, and hospital renovations and construction as evidence of the government’s impact.

“Tinubu has demonstrated uncommon courage and sincerity in implementing reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria for long-term economic growth,” Uzodimma added.

Responding on behalf of the coordinators, Olabimtan described the RHA as a civic enlightenment platform designed to bridge communication gaps between government policies and citizens, counter misinformation, and raise public awareness of ongoing reforms.

Olabimtan said the launch marks the start of a coordinated statewide outreach to deepen understanding of government programmes and strengthen grassroots participation.

The RHA, he added, will operate through a structured network of government information channels, party structures, and grassroots ambassadors across wards and polling units, with over 400 canvassers and 25 local units already set for deployment.

Olabimtan cited infrastructure expansion, student loans, improved passport processing, and growing investor confidence as key achievements.

He also pointed to projects like the Lagos–Calabar Superhighway as proof of long-term development planning.

The state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in his remarks, said the ambassadors are being positioned as frontline representatives of the national drive.

Aiyedatiwa said that the platform is “operational, not symbolic” and is designed to spread messages of reform, continuity, and progress across all 18 LGAs, wards, communities, and households in Ondo State.

He described the Renewed Hope Agenda as a “re-engineered governance framework” aimed at tackling structural economic and developmental challenges while laying the foundation for sustainable growth.

The governor highlighted the state’s alignment with federal priorities in tourism, the marine and blue economy, and industrial expansion, and cited improved infrastructure connectivity, including ongoing road evaluations extending to the Benin corridor, and agricultural revitalisation.

He urged the newly inaugurated ambassadors to ensure disciplined, structured, and credible grassroots engagement

“Mobilisation is not noise-making but structure,” Aiyedatiwa said. “Effective political communication requires coordination and clarity of message.”

He called on participants to engage citizens in relatable language, including local dialects, while upholding discipline, unity, loyalty, and service.

The goal, he said, is to build a functional statewide political network capable of translating support into electoral victory for Tinubu in 2027.

Reaffirming political alignment, Aiyedatiwa declared: “Nigeria must not go back to Egypt.” He commended Uzodimma’s leadership of the initiative, alongside other governors and the national leadership of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.