2027: Parties rush to beat INEC’s deadline

File: INEC chairman Joash Amupitan

By Clifford Ndujihe, Henry Umoru, Omeiza Ajayi, John Alechenu, Gabriel Ewepu & Luminous Jannamike

THE various national secretariat of the political parties were abuzz, yesterday, as they intensified activities to meet the tight timelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the 2027 general polls.

All the parties are expected to submit their membership registers to the electoral umpire on or before midnight of tomorrow, May 10.

Most of the parties were busy all week as political figures were locked in realignment and cross-defections from one party to the other with the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, which received three senators and 18 members of the House of Representatives being the major beneficiary.

To meet the INEC timelines, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, concluded sale of nomination forms on May 6, closed collection of forms on May 7, began screening of aspirants, yesterday.

In the same vein, NDC and Social Democratic Party, SDP, will hold their national conventions, today.

While that of the NDC will take place in Abuja, the SDP is holding its own in Bauchi.

APC’s activities

The screening of aspirants which started, yesterday, will be concluded on Tuesday May 12; and publication of screened aspirants will be done on Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Labour Party

Under the LP revised schedule, the sale of nomination forms for all elective offices commenced on May 6, 2026 and will end on Monday, May 16.

Submission of completed forms is scheduled for May 17 and 18.

Screening of aspirants shall be done in the following order: House of Assembly and Governorship – May 20, National Assembly and Presidential May 22; and screening results will be published on May 23.

Appeals/Petitions shall also be conducted in the following order: House of Assembly and Governorship – May 24; National Assembly and Presidential – May 25.

Publication of final list of cleared aspirants shall be on May 26.

The party intends to hold its primary in the following order: House of Assembly and Governorship – May 27, National Assembly and Presidential May 29.

BOOT Party

On its part, the BOOT Party, has announced the sale of its presidential Expression of Interest form for N5 million, while introducing a new “Trust Before Ticket” framework for aspirants.

Speaking with Saturday Vanguard, the National Chairman of the party, Sunny Adenuga, said the party held its national convention last week and had begun preparations for its primaries scheduled for May 29, 2026.

According to him, the forms are available online and cover various elective positions.

The fees include: President Expression of Interest, N5 million; President Trust Before Ticket, N500 million; Governor Expression of Interest, N2 million; Governor Trust Before Ticket, N10 million; Senatorial Expression of Interest, N1 million; and Senatorial Trust Before Ticket, N2 million.

Others are House of Representatives Expression of Interest, N500,000; House of Representatives Trust Before Ticket, N1 million; State Assembly Expression of Interest, N100,000; and State Assembly Trust Before Ticket, N250,000.

Adenuga explained that the “Trust Before Ticket” initiative was introduced to promote integrity, accountability and transparency in the party’s candidate selection process.

He said: “Trust Before Ticket means accountability before power and responsibility before representation. Nigeria does not need recycled political habits under new branding.”

He clarified that the N500 million presidential trust fund would not be paid directly to the party but lodged in a bank account managed under agreed conditions.

According to him, unsuccessful aspirants would get refunds after the primaries, while the eventual flag bearer’s funds would be used strictly for campaign activities.

“The money never sits with the party. It is meant solely for electioneering activities based on agreements signed by all parties involved,” he added.

PDP’s activities

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, timetable is affected by the ongoing split between the Makinde-backed Interim NWC and the Wike-aligned bloc, leading to parallel claims and differing schedules in some states.

The activities are:

Sale of expression of interest and nomination forms 5–13; Submission of completed forms May 14; Screening of aspirants May 15–18; Screening appeals May 21; Publication of cleared aspirants: May 22.

Ward primaries for all offices May 27

Appeals on primaries May 28

NEC meeting for approval of candidates May 29; and Special Convention/ ratification May 30

ADC

For the African Democratic Congress, ADC, sale of nomination forms: May 5–10;

Submission of forms May 11–13; Screening of aspirants May 14–15; Publication of screening results May 17; Appeals May 18–19; and Final list of cleared aspirants May 20

The Primary elections are as follows: State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate May 21; Governorship primaries May 22; Presidential primary May 25; NEC meeting May 26; and Special National Convention May 27

PRP

The Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, fixed

Presidential Primaries May 24 2026.

The party continues its membership revalidation and organisational restructuring following INEC’s recognition of Hakeem Baba-PRP“The Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, fixed“Presidential Primaries May 24 2026.“The party continues its membership revalidation and organisational restructuring following INEC’s recognition of Hakeem Baba-Ahmed’s leadership earlier this year.“

Accord Party

“Presidential Primary May 21

Vanguard News