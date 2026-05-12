2027: Onitsha residents back Peter Obi

Residents of the Onitsha community in Anambra State have expressed support for the presidential aspiration of Peter Obi in the 2027 general elections.

The residents, comprising mothers, fathers, and youths from both Onitsha North and Onitsha South Local Government Areas, weekend, demonstrated solidarity with Obi and endorsed his presidential ambition.

According to them, Obi, who spearheaded numerous developmental projects in Onitsha during his tenure as governor and catalysed the transformation of Anambra State, represents the most promising prospect for Nigeria’s future if elected President.

On Saturday, Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), which Obi recently defected to, zoned its presidential ticket for 2027 to Southern Nigeria, putting the presidential flagbearer for the Labour Party (LP) in 2023 in prime position to get the presidential ticket.

Announcing the decision to zone the presidential ticket to the South, NDC, in a post on its official X handle, stated: “NDC Presidential ticket is zoned to the South!!”

They urged all citizens to align with the NDC) in order to salvage and reposition the nation, while also appealing to the party leadership to refrain from handpicking a candidate for the Federal House of Representatives.

The community also took the opportunity to acknowledge the incumbent representative of the Onitsha Federal Constituency, Idu Emeka, saying he should step aside for a fresh person.

According to them, because legislative service demands sustained physical and mental stamina, and in matters of public duty, health is paramount, it is important that a younger person contests for the position.