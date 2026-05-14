2027: Makinde’s PDP-APM alliance draws crowd in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

Ibadan witnessed a major political show of strength on Thursday as thousands of loyalists, supporters, and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) converged on the historic Mapo Hall for a Unity Mega Rally ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The rally followed the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both parties, supervised by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, alongside the National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle.

The agreement was executed earlier in the day at the PDP South-West Secretariat, Soji Adagunodo House, located along Old Ife Road in Ibadan, signalling a strategic political alignment designed to strengthen both parties ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The Unity Mega Rally is widely regarded as a significant consolidation move within the state’s political landscape, with growing indications that Governor Makinde may use the emerging alliance to reinforce his influence ahead of 2027.

The development came barely a week after reports surfaced that Governor Makinde had endorsed former Oyo State Commissioner for Finance under late former governor Abiola Ajimobi, Bimbo Adekanmbi, for a key political role ahead of the 2027 elections.

As of the time of filing this report, senior government officials, prominent PDP stakeholders, and national and state leaders of the APM had already taken their seats at the venue amid heightened political anticipation.