2027: Jonathan weighs presidential comeback

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, fuelled fresh speculation about a possible return to presidential politics after telling a large crowd of supporters in Abuja that he would ‘consult widely’ over mounting calls for him to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Jonathan spoke after thousands of demonstrators under the banner of ‘The Coalition for Jonathan 2027’ marched to his office, urging him to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Supporters flooded the streets around the former president’s office carrying banners and placards with inscriptions such as ‘Goodluck Jonathan Save Nigeria,’ ‘Declare to Run for 2027 Elections Now,’ ‘Contest the 2027 Presidential Elections,’ ‘Save Nigeria,’ ‘One Nigeria, One Jonathan,’ and ‘Do Not Forsake the Nigerian People.’

The demonstrators, including women and youths, chanted solidarity songs and repeatedly urged Jonathan to immediately pick a presidential nomination form.

Receiving the protesters, Jonathan stressed patriotism, peaceful elections and the need for long-term national planning, warning that Nigeria risked losing capable citizens if confidence in democracy continued to weaken.

He said: “Nigerians, my brothers and my sisters, first and foremost, let me welcome you to my office here in Abuja and thank you for showing interest in your country.

“If you have no interest in our country, you will not bother to be here. So, I can say that you have shown signs that you are patriotic Nigerians and I encourage you to continue to be patriotic.

“It is only patriotic citizens that build their nations. Unpatriotic citizens will destroy their nation and take out their money to anywhere and enjoy their lives.”

The former president urged young Nigerians to remain actively involved in the democratic process and continue advocating peaceful and credible elections.