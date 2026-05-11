2027: Jonathan didn’t buy our form — Wike-backed PDP

By Luminous Jannamike



ABUJA — Rival camps in the crisis-hit Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, clashed on Monday over former President Goodluck Jonathan’s place in the party’s unfolding 2027 calculations, after speculation swirled that he could purchase a presidential nomination form before the close of the day.



As of press time, however, Jonathan had yet to obtain any form from either of the rival PDP leadership blocs, deepening uncertainty over his political intentions and exposing the widening divisions within the opposition party ahead of the 2027 elections.



Speaking to Vanguard in Abuja, Mohammed Haruna Jungudo, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP National Working Committee aligned with Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, dismissed suggestions that Jonathan was politically close to his camp.



But Ini Ememobong, spokesman of the PDP Interim National Working Committee backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, maintained that the former president remained a member of the party and was free to decide his next political move.



Jungudo said: “Goodluck has not purchased our form yet and he has not been romancing with us, so we are not expecting him to come.



“You saw them (Makinde camp) visiting Goodluck Jonathan. You have never seen Goodluck Jonathan pay a visit, or you’ve never seen us visiting Goodluck Jonathan.”



In another swipe at the rival bloc, Jungudo said: “Goodluck Jonathan buy the presidential nomination form from where? You are not talking to Kabiru Turaki’s group. And you should know you are not talking to Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.”

The remarks came amid growing speculation over Jonathan’s possible return to frontline politics and reports of consultations involving different interests within the PDP ahead of the next presidential race.



Responding separately, Ememobong declined to rule out the possibility of Jonathan entering the contest.

“Well, that is for him (Jonathan) to determine. It is not for us. The choice of buying nomination form, when to buy, and where to buy from, is entirely his.



“What we can say is that his name is on our register and which is what we can answer to,” Ememobong said.

The latest disagreement adds another layer to the PDP’s lingering post-convention crisis, with rival blocs still battling for legitimacy, structure and control as the opposition party struggles to steady itself ahead of 2027.