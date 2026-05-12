2027: Edo group cautions against alleged plot to impose candidates

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FEW days to the commencement of party primaries, an Edo State based socio-cultural group, Ogbakha-Edo has cautioned against allged plans to impose candidates on the people of Edo South Senatorial District which tbey said could backfire.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to advise his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to tow the line of imposition on a people that constitute more than 50 percent of votes in the state.

In a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary General of the group, Professor Sam Guobadia and Dr. Andrew Izekor, called on other political parties not to adopt that imposition method.

They said an earlier publication they made against this plot was not denied by the leadership of the APC but the rumour has become stronger that candidates would be imposed.

The statement said that the democratic rights of APC members in Edo South were under serious threat.

“We consider this development unacceptable, provocative, and capable of triggering avoidable political unrest within the party and across Edo South.

“In view of the grave implications of these developments, we respectfully call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the APC, to urgently intervene in this matter before it degenerates further.

“As a foremost beneficiary and symbol of democratic struggle in Nigeria, Mr. President must not allow anti-democratic forces within the party to undermine the credibility of the APC through manipulation, coercion, and imposition.”

“The people of Edo South are not second-class citizens within the APC or any other political party. Our zone possesses competent, credible, and qualified aspirants capable of presenting themselves before party members for a free and fair contest. Any attempt to manipulate the process in favour of a pre-selected candidate will be firmly resisted through all lawful and democratic means available.

“Let it be clearly understood that Edo South is watching closely. The growing anger, anxiety, and resentment among party faithful and the wider populace should not be ignored. All political parties, the APC in particular, must choose between democracy and imposition, between justice and manipulation, between unity and avoidable division.

“Ogbakha-Edo therefore strongly warns against any attempt to force a candidate on Edo South against the wishes of party members. Such a move will be resisted by all democratic means. The time to halt this dangerous course is now.”