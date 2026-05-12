2027: CSOs Seek tougher measures against vote buying

Warn against voting mediocres —Call for early BVAS, IReV audit



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru



ABUJA —AHEAD of the 2027 elections, the National Leadership of Accredited Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) in Nigeria has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt stricter measures against vote buying and strengthen electoral technology.



The CSOs accredited by the United Nations, operating under the coordination of the Civil Society Organisations on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI), also warned Nigerians against voting for people with questionable characters.



Speaking during a media chat in Abuja on Tuesday, the group said it will not allow unpatriotic elements to spread hate speeches and fake news capable of causing political upheaval.

The Director General of CSCHEI and National Project Convener, Hon. Kunle Yusuff, said credible elections in 2027 would depend on transparency, accountability, and proactive reforms by the electoral umpire.

Yusuff urged INEC to conduct early audits and stress-tests of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) to restore public confidence in the electoral process.

According to him, INEC should “strengthen electoral technology and transparency” by conducting “early audits and stress-tests of IReV and BVAS/BVAR, publish results of mock tests, and establish fallback protocols for real-time transmission.”

He also urged the commission to “release a clean, auditable voter register 90 days before the election.”

The civil society coalition expressed concern over the growing threat of vote buying and electoral violence, calling for stronger collaboration between INEC, security agencies, and anti-corruption bodies.

“Deploy joint INEC-security-CSO taskforces in flashpoint LGAs 30 days before the election. Work with EFCC, ICPC, and CBN to monitor suspicious campaign financing and enforce the ban on unauthorised party agents near polling units,” Yusuff said.



The groups also called for reforms in the recruitment and training of ad hoc staff for elections.

“Use a merit-based public portal for recruitment, conduct scenario-based training, and ensure timely payment of allowances,” he added.



On inclusion, the coalition urged INEC to expand accessible polling units for persons with disabilities and internally displaced persons, while also piloting diaspora voting in five countries.

The CSOs further recommended partnerships with community-based organisations to deepen voter education in local languages ahead of the elections.



Warning against actions capable of eroding public trust in the electoral process, Yusuff said Nigerians expected honesty and transparency from electoral authorities.



“Nigerians do not expect perfection, but they expect honesty, transparency, and visible effort to fix problems. INEC’s greatest risk in 2027 is not technology, but the perception that the outcome is predetermined before voting begins,” he said.



Speaking on the coalition’s planned “Nigeria First” agenda ahead of the 2027 elections, Yusuff said the initiative would focus on accountability, issue-based campaigns, and citizen-centred governance.



“The summit will create a platform to assess candidates and manifestos based on capacity, integrity, and alignment with Nigeria’s needs, not party loyalty,” he stated.

He added that the coalition would organise debates for presidential, governorship, National Assembly, State Assembly, and local government candidates across the country.

“They must explain how their manifestos address SDGs, climate action, climate financing, and how they will deliver democratic dividends quickly. Enough is enough of having professional destitute in office,” he said.



The coalition also commended the current security architecture under the leadership of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, citing gains in the fight against terrorism and banditry.



According to the groups, over 13,500 terrorists and criminals have been neutralised, while more than 124,000 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters and their families have surrendered.

They also cited over 775 terrorism-related convictions and the rescue of more than 11,250 hostages in Zamfara and Kaduna states.