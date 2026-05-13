2027: British govt has no preferred candidate, says Envoy

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin —British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Gill Lever, said yesterday the British government had no preferred candidate in the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

The envoy, who stated this while on a courtesy visit to Kwara State governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at Government House, Ilorin, said the British government would not interfere in the conduct of the elections, stressing that her country would be interested in free, peaceful and credible elections.

Lever, who also visited Kwara State First Lady, Ambassador Okufolake AbdulRazaq, in her office in Ilorin with her team, said: “British government would support free, peaceful and credible election in Nigeria next year

“Downing Street has no favourite political party and will not be seen interfering in local political matters. We all want to see elections that are peaceful, that are inclusive, that are credible, with space for participation, with respect for institutions.

“The British government, as you’ll understand, is entirely neutral. We do not favour one party or another, and we would never be in the business of telling Nigerian people how to vote.

“But peaceful and credible elections, of course, are not only a democratic objective. This is not only about the Commonwealth values and the values of democracy that we’ve long shared, they’re also an economic objective or imperative as well.’’

While commending Governor AbdulRazaq in his quest to make life worth living for the people of Kwara State, the British envoy said: “Kwara, under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has become a model for gender equity.

“First of all, you’re a strong advocate for women’s representation in governance and I think Kwara, under your leadership, has been a trailblazer for women’s rights and women’s participation in the political life of your state.

Lever said the British government was working in many states to help improve digital skills and nurture young talents in tech industry.

In his response, Governor AbdulRazaq said his administration had turned around the fortunes of the state with significant progress made in different sectors of the economy.

He said: “We have made significant progress in different sectors of the economy: from health, education, agriculture and road infrastructure. When we came in 2019, things just weren’t working in the state.

“From backlogs of pensions and gratuities to payment of half-salaries to blacklist of Kwara by Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC.

“When we came in, 99% of schools did not have WASH facilities and no fencing of schools; teachers were, in fact, owed months in salary arrears. Today, we are up-to-date in investment in basic education with payment of counterpart funds to UBEC.

“We have expanded access to education, healthcare and we are making prompt payment of salaries as well as improving the welfare of the workforce.

“We have cleared backlog of salaries we met. In fact, we are planning to raise minimum wage again this year to N100,000,’’ the governor said.

He explained that his administration’s investment in education and health sectors had yielded positive results, with improved ratings of the sectors and expansion of access to education and health care delivery.

“We have expanded access to university education with the (completion of) two campuses of KWASU in Kwara North and South. Then, by the time we will be leaving office by 2027, Kwara will have five teaching hospitals to bridge shortage of manpower in the health sector,” AbdulRazaq said.

On agriculture, the governor said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was encouraging farming activities, adding that the state had established Shea processing factory in Kaiama, which would be the second largest in Nigeria when it becomes operational.