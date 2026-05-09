2027: APC clears Abejide for Reps contest, confirms third-term bid

Leke Abejide

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo

‎‎The member representing Yagba Federal constituency, Leke Abejide has been cleared by the screening committee of the All Progressives Congress to contest in the party’s primary ahead of the 2027 House of Representatives election.

‎‎The lawmaker was screened on Friday at Treasure Suites, Abuja, where he presented the required documents and responded to questions from members of the committee.

‎‎Following the exercise, Abejide was officially certified eligible to participate in the APC primary election as he seeks a third term in the Green Chamber.

‎‎Party officials said the federal lawmaker satisfied all constitutional and party requirements for the contest, paving the way for his re-election bid under the platform of the ruling party.

‎‎Abejide had few weeks back decamped from the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) following the Supreme court ruling that allowed the David Mark led Exco to continue with the leadership of the party pending the determination of the case before the Federal High Court.