2027: Adelabu unveils ‘Oyo Rebirth Agenda’ as APC leaders rally behind governorship bid

By Adeola Badru

Former Minister of Power and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has formally declared his ambition to contest the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State, unveiling an expansive development blueprint aimed at transforming the state into an economic and industrial powerhouse.

Adelabu’s declaration which drew a strong coalition of APC leaders, political stakeholders, community groups and supporters, quickly turned into a major endorsement rally on Tuesday at Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, as influential party figures openly backed his bid and described him as the most credible aspirant to lead the party into the next governorship election.

The former minister said his decision to return to the governorship race was driven by a deep conviction that Oyo State deserved stronger leadership, accelerated development and a government focused on measurable results rather than political rhetoric.

Addressing party faithful and supporters, Adelabu declared that the 2027 election would define the future of Oyo State, insisting that the state must move from “potential to prosperity” through competent, visionary and people-focused governance.“

According to him, his administration would prioritise economic transformation, security, infrastructure renewal, quality education, healthcare delivery, youth empowerment and inclusive governance.

He said: “I offer myself not as a perfect man, but as a prepared leader and a servant committed to delivering results.”

Adelabu stressed that his years of experience in both the public and private sectors, combined with his national exposure and administrative competence, had adequately prepared him for the task ahead.

He added that “capacity, competence, character, compassion and courage” would form the foundation of his leadership if elected governor.

The APC governorship hopeful unveiled what he described as the “Oyo Rebirth Agenda,“ a comprehensive roadmap designed to reposition the state economically and socially.

The blueprint focused on economic revival, job creation, modern security architecture, effective local government administration and social welfare programmes for vulnerable residents.

Other major pillars of the agenda included agricultural revolution, education reform, healthcare transformation, infrastructure and urban development, youth and women empowerment, civil service reforms, as well as the promotion of culture, tourism and heritage.

Adelabu said his vision is to build “a greater Oyo State that is economically vibrant, educationally advanced, agriculturally and industrially competitive, socially secure and inclusive for all.“

He further emphasised that the 2027 governorship contest must go beyond politics and personalities, noting that it would ultimately determine the future of the younger generation and the direction of development in the state.

“The 2027 election is about the future of our children, jobs for youths, safer communities, better schools, stronger healthcare and inclusive governance,“ Adelabu said.

He described his declaration as the beginning of a broader movement aimed at restoring public confidence in governance and reclaiming Oyo State for the people under the APC platform.

In a major boost to his ambition, APC leaders at the gathering unanimously endorsed Adelabu’s governorship bid, insisting that his achievements and leadership profile distinguished him from other aspirants within the party.

The leaders maintained that Adelabu possessed the experience, competence and vision required to reposition the state and deliver meaningful development across all sectors.