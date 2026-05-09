2027: ADC presidential aspirant Hayatu-Deen meets Jonathan

An African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, on Friday met former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja to discuss Nigeria’s future and the 2027 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closed-door meeting reunited both political gladiators who share a long-standing relationship in public service, dating back to Jonathan’s tenure as vice-president and later president.

NAN also reports that Hayatu-Deen served on the National Council on Privatisation and chaired the Bureau of Public Enterprises during Jonathan’s tenure as vice-president.

The presidential aspirant equally served on the Presidential Advisory Committee during Jonathan’s tenure as acting president and subsequently as president, contributing to national economic and governance reforms.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Hayatu-Deen said that he came to formally inform Jonathan of his decision to contest the 2027 presidency on the platform of the ADC.

Hayatu-Deen, an economist and banker, said that his public and private sector career had helped create millions of jobs, motivating his resolve to serve the country more.

He said that he also informed the former president that he had obtained the ADC presidential nomination form from the party’s national secretariat.

Hayatu-Deen commended Jonathan’s statesmanship across Africa, describing him as a strong advocate for democratic growth, electoral integrity and sustainable governance.

NAN reports that Hayatu-Deen was warmly received by Jonathan, who wished him success in his political journey ahead of the 2027 general elections. (NAN)