10 highest-paid players set to feature at FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will not only showcase football’s biggest talents on the pitch, but also highlight the enormous financial power behind the modern game.

With record-breaking salaries, sponsorship deals, and global brand influence, several players arriving at the tournament rank among the highest earners in world football

From established icons to rising superstars, here are the 10 highest-paid players expected to feature at the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr / Portugal) – $216M

Cristiano Ronaldo remains football’s top earner, taking home an estimated $216 million annually. His lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia continues to place him at the summit of global sports income, reinforcing his status as one of football’s most commercially powerful figures.

Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad / France) – $112M

The former Ballon d’Or winner earns around $112 million through his Saudi Pro League contract and endorsement deals. Even outside Europe, Benzema’s pedigree and reputation ensure he remains a high-profile presence on the global stage.

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami / Argentina) – $80M

Lionel Messi’s move to Major League Soccer continues to pay off, with estimated earnings of $80 million. The Argentine legend remains one of the sport’s most influential figures both on and off the pitch.

Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli / Algeria) – $60M

The Algerian winger earns approximately $60 million, reflecting his success in Europe with Manchester City and his continued prominence in the Saudi Pro League. Mahrez remains one of Africa’s most marketable football stars.

Sadio Mané (Al Nassr / Senegal) – $46M

Now teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Sadio Mané earns about $46 million annually. His European success and leadership for Senegal have cemented his status as one of Africa’s modern greats.

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid / France) – $37M

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé earns roughly $37 million. Despite still being early in his career, his global profile, commercial appeal, and elite performances make him one of football’s most valuable assets.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City / Norway) – $36M

Manchester City’s goal machine earns around $36 million per year. Haaland’s relentless scoring record in the Premier League and Champions League continues to drive his rising commercial value.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid / England) – $24M

At just 22, Jude Bellingham has already reached an estimated $24 million in annual earnings. His rapid rise at Real Madrid has positioned him as one of football’s most exciting and marketable young stars.

Vinícius Jr. (Real Madrid / Brazil) – $23M

Vinícius Jr. continues his ascent as a key figure for both Real Madrid and Brazil, earning approximately $23 million annually. His pace, flair, and growing global profile make him one of the standout players of his generation.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / Egypt) – $25M

Liverpool’s Egyptian icon earns around $25 million per year. Salah remains one of the Premier League’s biggest stars and a global ambassador for African football.

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