10 affordable phones with long-lasting batteries

By Adegboyega Adeleye

In today’s fast-paced digital culture, where streaming, mobile banking, and social media dominate the daily routines of phone users, battery life has become one of the most important considerations for buyers, especially those shopping on a budget.

Smartphone manufacturers now offer standardised high-capacity batteries (5,000mAh and above) in affordable devices. Some models, like the Tecno Pova 5, push beyond the standard with 6,000mAh batteries, offering extended endurance for power users.

Whether it is Samsung’s reliability, Xiaomi’s efficiency, or Tecno and Infinix’s battery-focused designs, users now have multiple options that deliver long-lasting performance without stretching their budget.

Considering recent specifications, market availability, and consumer-focused reviews across Africa, here are 10 affordable smartphones in 2026 that stand out for their long-lasting battery performance.

Samsung Galaxy A05s

The Galaxy A05s is an affordable device which also offers a long-lasting battery capacity. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, delivering reliable all-day use for browsing, streaming, and messaging, backed by efficient power management.

Xiaomi Redmi 13C

Xiaomi continues its value-driven approach with the Redmi 13C, featuring a 5,000mAh battery and a power-efficient chipset that comfortably lasts through heavy daily use.

Infinix Note 30

The Note 30 stands out in Nigeria’s budget market, combining a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging and making it ideal for users who need both endurance and quick top-ups.

Tecno Pova 5

The Pova 5 boasts a massive 6,000mAh battery and is one of the largest in the category of affordable phones with long-lasting batteries.

Designed with battery life in mind, the device is capable of lasting well beyond a full day.

Samsung Galaxy A14

A widely available entry-level device, the A14 delivers consistent performance with its 5,000mAh battery, making it a dependable everyday option.

Realme C53

Realme’s C53 balances affordability and efficiency, offering a 5,000mAh battery optimised for social media, calls, and light gaming.

Infinix Hot 40

The Hot 40 series maintains Infinix’s reputation for strong battery life, with a 5,000mAh unit designed for extended daily usage.

Tecno Spark 10

The Spark 10 features a 5,000mAh battery, and it can deliver dependable longevity for casual users and students.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

The Redmi Note 12 offers efficient performance alongside a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring long screen time with better display quality.

Nokia C32

The Nokia C32 delivers impressive endurance with its 5,000mAh battery, often stretching into multi-day usage under light conditions. The device is known for durability and efficiency.

Vanguard News