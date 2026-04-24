Stanbic IBTC links employee financial health with organizational performance growth

StanbicIBTC

By Moses Nosike

In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, one truth has become increasingly clear: the financial well-being of employees is directly tied to organisational performance. Financially secure employees demonstrate greater commitment, higher productivity, and stronger alignment with company objectives. It is this understanding that has driven Stanbic IBTC Holdings, through its banking subsidiary, to engineer one of the most forward-thinking corporate banking solutions in the market today.

Stanbic IBTC’s Employee Value Banking programme, known as EVB, is a strategic, comprehensive, and future-proof solution designed to help organisations strengthen their workforce, elevate their employee value proposition, and drive long-term business sustainability. Unlike conventional corporate banking relationships that focus primarily on organisational accounts and financial transactions, EVB introduces a holistic, human-centred model that places the financial well-being of every employee at the heart of corporate financial services.

Built on the understanding that employees across varying grades and income brackets have unique financial realities, EVB offers a robust suite of banking, investment, insurance, and advisory services tailored to diverse workforce needs. From digitally processed unsecured personal loans with flexible repayment structures to structured savings plans, mutual funds, and diverse investment options, the programme empowers employees to meet immediate financial needs while building long-term wealth and resilience. Through Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers and Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, employees additionally benefit from expert retirement guidance and wealth advisory, ensuring a secure and predictable financial future.

Among the programme’s most impactful offerings is its mortgage solution, available at a highly competitive single-digit rate of 9.75%. Since 2024, 774 families have successfully become homeowners through the EVB programme, a figure that speaks volumes about the depth and reach of its real-world impact. Comprehensive insurance coverage spanning life, health, and assets further ensures that employees and their families are protected against major financial risks, reducing workplace anxiety and enhancing overall peace of mind.

Beyond products, EVB recognises that true financial empowerment requires education, behavioural change, and consistent guidance. Financial Fitness Workshops and complimentary Financial Health Checks are embedded as core components of the programme, covering personal budgeting, savings and investment strategies, smart debt management, retirement planning, and wealth creation principles. By equipping employees with practical financial knowledge, organisations reduce anxiety, enhance decision-making, and cultivate a more confident and high-performing workforce, outcomes that translate directly into measurable business results.

EVB is not merely a product; it is a strategic partnership that enhances organisational culture, strengthens HR capability, and improves employer brand reputation. Through this programme, Stanbic IBTC has transitioned corporate banking from a transactional model to a value-driven collaboration, expanding the definition of the corporate customer to include the entire workforce. In doing so, Stanbic IBTC has elevated financial well-being into a competitive advantage for modern organisations and positioned itself firmly at the forefront of the future of corporate banking in Nigeria.