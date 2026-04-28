S-West ADC rejects parallel structures, says no congress recognised

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The South-West leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected what it described as parallel party structures in the zone, insisting that no congress conducted in the region has been officially recognised by the national leadership.

The development deepens an internal dispute in the party’s South-West flank, where rival claims to leadership and competing congresses are now being openly contested, raising fresh concerns about cohesion ahead of future elections.

In a statement by Dr Babatunde Oke, National Director of Communication and Programmes, the South-West leadership under Hon. Rahman Owokoniran accused certain individuals of presenting themselves as executives without approval.

“It has come to the notice of the leadership of the African Democratic Congress ADC South-West under the leadership of Honourable Rahman Owokoniran of the nefarious activities of some group of strangers parading themselves as South-West executives,” the statement said.

While acknowledging the right to associate, the leadership warned against actions that could weaken the party’s structure.

“While we appreciate the right of every Nigerians to associate, such an association must not prejudice the integrity of our great party, African Democratic Congress ADC,” it added.

The statement pointed to an existing directive from the party’s national leadership halting public presentation of newly elected state officials, questioning the basis of any contrary claims.

“It is in a public domain that the national leadership of African Democratic Congress ADC issued a press release, stopping any public display of the newly elected state officials across the country in ‘quote’ till a set date,” it said.

“Having said that, how can a non verifiable group claim they are showcasing what has not been in the record of the party?” the statement queried.

The leadership also took issue with claims by an individual in Osun State said to have spoken as a party spokesperson.

“A statement credited to one Abosede Busayo Oluwaseun, who claimed he’s the Publicity Secretary of ADC in Osun State, is not only an affront on the integrity of the party, it is equally a gross violation of the party’s image and reputation. Where did he derive his power?” it stated.

It further alleged that parallel congresses were conducted across the South-West, blaming the development on those it accused of working against the party’s progress.

“Double congresses were conducted across almost all the states in the South-West owing to the unpopular and ignoble actions of this group, hell-bent on sabotaging the progress of the party in the zone,” the statement said.

The group maintained that none of the congresses in the zone has been formally recognised.

“As at now, no official acknowledgement of any congress in the South-West by the national leadership of the party, where did he get the power to do so?” it added.

On authority within the party, the leadership insisted no individual or group could act outside the collective structure.

“No individual or group of individuals have the locus standi to dictate to the national leadership of the party. We want to reiterate again that Rauf Aregbesola is not the only member of the National Working Committee of the ADC,” the statement said.

The statement also dismissed any meeting said to have taken place in Ibadan, saying it did not have the backing of the South-West leadership.

“No such meeting was conveyed in Ibadan on the authority of the South-West leadership,” it added.

Reaffirming its position, the leadership said it would continue to operate within the party’s rules and directives.

“We are law-abiding party men and women. We work by the rules. We are guided by the laid down directives and principles commissioned by the national headquarters of the party. We will never compromise on sanity and common sense,” the statement said.

It also called for intervention from the national leadership, raising concerns about influence within the party’s structure.

The South-West leadership said it remained committed to the party’s success, urging all members to act in line with its objectives.

“We reaffirm our greatest respect to African Democratic Congress ADC and its leadership. We are working frantically to ensure the party succeeds in the coming elections,” the statement added.