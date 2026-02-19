Zamfara’s security reinforcement wins Defence Minister’s commendation

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, retd., has commended Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State for procuring armoured personnel carriers, surveillance drones, and operational equipment for troops in Zamfara State.

The governor distributed armoured vehicles and other operational equipment to troops at a ceremony held at the Government House, Gusau, Wednesday.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, in a statement, said the 25 Armoured Personnel Carriers being procured and commissioned will enhance troop protection during deployments into high-risk areas across Zamfara.

He stated that other equipment purchased includes an 80-meter endurance surveillance drone capable of covering 50 kilometres and operating continuously for eight hours.

The statement quoted Lawal saying: “For years, Zamfara State faced a security crisis disrupting life. Rural areas experienced instability, farmers faced uncertainty, and movement along key roads was cautious. Markets underperformed, affecting productivity, income, and confidence. These were widespread issues impacting daily life and the economy.

“Under our Rescue Mission, we moved from fragmented responses to structured reform. The Zamfara State Security Trust Fund provided a predictable framework for logistical support to security forces. We strengthened collaboration with the Armed Forces, police, and other agencies through regular coordination. We implemented the Community Protection Guards in accordance with the law to enhance grassroots intelligence and early-warning capacity.

“These measures were designed to ensure that security intervention is supported by financing discipline, legal clarity, operational coordination and logistics facilitation. As an administration, we spare no expense to ensure the logistical support our security agencies on the ground receive.

“When we operationalised the Homegrown Community Protection Guards, we provided them with 60 Brand New and well-equipped Hilux operational vehicles and motorcycles to ensure adequate coverage, swift response and effective first responder services.

“The state government distributed 150 new Hilux vehicles to security forces, including the Nigeria Police, Department of Security Services, NSCDC, and others. Additionally, 20 Toyota Buffaloes were procured—10 armoured, and 10 soft-body. Over 600 specialised motorcycles have been provided for rapid response in tough terrain. These efforts have significantly contributed to recent successes.

“Beyond ground mobility, the integration of unmanned aerial systems expands reconnaissance reach. This is why we are also providing the drones. Aerial surveillance improves situational awareness, assists terrain assessment, and supports more precise coordination between command centres and field units. Real-time information strengthens decision-making and reduces operational blind spots.

“To the military commanders present today, these assets represent structured public investment and collective trust. Deployment must be intelligence-guided and strategically prioritised. Maintenance schedules must be strictly observed. Operational discipline must remain uncompromising. Long-term effectiveness depends on professional stewardship.”