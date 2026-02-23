Zamfara First Lady flags off Ramadan welfare for vulnerable

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The wife of the Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has flagged off the distribution of Ramadan welfare packages to orphans and vulnerable persons across the state.

Speaking at the programme held on Sunday at the Zakkat and Endowment Board in Gusau, the Governor’s wife said the initiative would benefit 16,000 carefully screened individuals. Each beneficiary will receive a 25kg bag of rice, ₦20,000 cash support, and clothing materials.

She noted that the distribution covers the 19 Emirate Councils of Zamfara State, with beneficiaries including orphans, widows, and other families in need.

Hajiya Huriyya reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of vulnerable citizens across the state. She added that previous initiatives by the administration included support for the marriage of female orphans and assistance to small business operators.

She commended the Zakkat and Endowment Board for its dedication to supporting less privileged persons and urged beneficiaries to use the assistance judiciously and responsibly.

The programme forms part of the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal’s efforts to reduce hardship and promote self-reliance in the state.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Habib Muhammad Balarabe, described the event as a significant initiative by the state government to support vulnerable groups. He expressed gratitude to Governor Dauda Lawal for his continued support to the Board and commitment to the welfare of vulnerable communities.